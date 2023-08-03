Instagram is changing how unknown users can (or can't) text you

Instagram is changing the way its DM requests or message requests feature works. The feature allows you to filter out messages from unknown senders by putting them into a separate folder until you accept their request.

As per the new changes, people who don't follow you will be able to send one DM request only, TechCrunch reports. Also, the requests from unknown senders will only support text messages until you accept them. Instagram has been testing these changes for the last couple of months.

The new changes are aimed at safeguarding users from unwanted images and videos as well as stopping strangers from texting them repeatedly. The company told the publication in an email that the feature will benefit women who often receive objectionable media in their DMs.

You can access message requests on your Instagram account by tapping the Request button in the top-right corner of the Inbox page. It is accessible on Android, iOS, and the web version of Instagram. If you want, you can disable message requests in the app's settings.

Nonetheless, this adds to the existing list of Instagram safety features such as Restrict which allows users to limit interaction with unwanted people on Instagram. Another feature called Hidden Words lets users hide comments and message requests that contain offensive words. Any changes you make to the Hidden Words feature will also apply to Threads, the recently launched Twitter rival app which is a text-based spinoff of Instagram.

The social media giant has added a number of features this year, including a download option for Reels, Instagram Notes, paid verification, ability to comment using GIFs, support for multiple links in bio, and a redesigned editor for Reels. Joining the generative AI bandwagon, reports suggest Instagram is also working on an AI chatbot that might have up to 30 different personalities.

Source: TechCrunch