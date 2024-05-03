Google Meet now lets you hide tiles with no video feeds

Google has introduced a couple of new features for its video conferencing platform Google Meet. You can now configure your Google Meet tile layout to only see the tiles with video feed enabled during a meeting.

Explaining the feature in a blog post, Google said:

This option can help reduce screen clutter and focus on video-enabled participants, meanwhile users with their videos off can be shown on screen if they speak. Note that this feature, same as other layouts options, is only specific to your meeting view and does not impact what other participants see or set for their layouts during the meeting.

The company has added a new toggle button called "Hide tiles without video" in the Change Layout section in Google Meet, which you can access by clicking on the three-dot menu button at the bottom of the screen.

Hide tiles without video is available to all Google Workspace customers and people with personal accounts. The rollout to Rapid Release domains will take about two weeks, after which the feature will roll out to Scheduled Release domains, Google added.

Apart from that, the search giant has pushed an update to the ultra-low latency live streaming feature currently available for Google Workspace editions with 100,000 viewers. Google said the ultra-low latency viewing experience for meetings live-streamed within an organization now supports the first 25,000 viewers, up from 10,000.

Viewers with ultra-low latency experience see improvements such as a "virtually lag-free streaming experience, significantly increased speaker video resolution, improved automatic camera cuts that focus on the most relevant speakers and content, and more."

The update is available now for live streams on mobile and web for various Workspace editions, including Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus, Essentials Starter, and Essentials users.

Image via Pixabay