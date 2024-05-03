Resident Evil 9 will reportedly be released as early as January 2025

It seems that fans may be getting a first look at Resident Evil 9 in the near future, according to recent leaks. While an internal delay for the game was rumored last week, a prominent Capcom leaker, Dusk Golem, has now retracted that claim.

In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Dusk Golem stated that they have heard that the game is still on track for its targeted release date of January 2025. With the release window reportedly just over 6 months away, Capcom could be pulling back the curtain on Resident Evil 9 in the coming months.

This would be in line with the typical 6-9-month marketing window for major game releases. If Dusk Golem's sources are correct, fans should expect Resident Evil 9 to be revealed sometime between now and early next year.

I have good news/rumors to deliver on Resident Evil 9. The possible delay I had heard murmurs about can be pushed aside. RE9 should be revealed pretty soon & release next year. If what I heard previously holds true, should be in January. It'll have had about 7 years in dev. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 3, 2024

Other interesting details include confirmation that the game has been in development since 2018, giving it an approximate 7-year development cycle. Previous rumors have also suggested that Resident Evil 9 may feature an open-world design.

An open-world setting would be quite a departure from the mainline Resident Evil games, which have traditionally been more linear. However, it could allow for a much more expansive world for players to explore.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Capcom is m﻿oving forward with Resident Evil 9, considering the success of the franchise in recent years. Just last year, the Resident Evil 4 remake sold over 7 million units, while Resident Evil Village managed to sell over 8 million copies worldwide.