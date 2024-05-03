Microsoft updates Edge browser with a built-in internet speed tester and security fixes

Microsoft Edge version 124.0.2478.80 is now available for download in the Stable Channel. The update is rather minor, so do not expect to see much in the changelog. The latest release adds an internet speed test to the built-in sidebar toolbox and fixes two security vulnerabilities.

Edge's built-in speed test tool now sits at the top of the default "Tools" sidebar app, which also includes additional convenient utilities, such as world clock, calculator, translator, unit converter, and more. However, clicking "start" opens a new Microsoft Bing tab with its speed tester instead of running it inside the sidebar. The whole idea of having the sidebar is so that you can use apps and tools without switching from your current tab, so it is a bit odd to see this behavior.

Here is the changelog for version 124.0.2478.80:

Feature updates Sidebar Tools App - SpeedTest. Adding a SpeedTest answer by default to the Tools app in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. For more information, see Manage the sidebar in Microsoft Edge. Microsoft has released the latest Microsoft Edge Stable Channel (Version 124.0.2478.80) which incorporates the latest Security Updates of the Chromium project.

As for security updates, version 124.0.2478.80 patches two Chromium security vulnerabilities of high severity:

CVE-2024-4331 : Use after free in Picture In Picture in Google Chrome prior to 124.0.6367.118 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

: Use after free in Picture In Picture in Google Chrome prior to 124.0.6367.118 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High) CVE-2024-4368: Use after free in Dawn in Google Chrome prior to 124.0.6367.118 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

Microsoft Edge updates itself automatically in the background. However, you can force the browser to get to the latest update by heading to edge://settings/help.

In other news, Microsoft recently announced new memory controls for the Edge browser. They are now available in Microsoft Edge 125 Beta, which was released for public testing this week. Those controls allow you to specify how much RAM Edge can use while you are gaming or doing other tasks.