Google Messages may soon let you set custom profile images for contacts

Google has been working on multiple new features for the Messages app. Previously, it was spotted that the Messages app on Wear OS smartwatches could get an update that will allow users to send RCS messages using their smartwatches. Additionally, it was discovered that Google messages on Android would soon filter messages based on where they come from.

Now, Google is working on a new feature that will make it easier to customize your contacts. Currently, Google Messages doesn't allow users to add a custom profile image to their contacts. The app forces everyone to see the Google account photo when the contact is added via their phone numbers.

Fortunately, a new feature has been spotted under development that will allow Google Messages users to set custom profile images for their contacts. Notably, the new feature was spotted in the Google Messages app (version messages.android_20241018_01_RC00.phone_samsung_openbeta_dynamic), and it lets you choose between the contact's Google account image or add a local/custom image.

image via LinkofHyrule89 on X

Social Media platform X (formerly Twitter) user LinkofHyrule89 (via Android Authority) shared an image of the feature in action.

It turns out that you need to simply tap on the contact's profile picture and then swipe to switch between a Google account photo or a locally stored one. If you wish to add a new image, then you can choose the "Manage in the Contacts app" option.

This feature adds a bit of customization to the Google Messages app on Android, which was missing such a customizable experience. This could also come in handy for those contacts who haven't set a Google account image in the first place, and now the option will let you give them a profile photo.

Previously, it was also spotted that Google Messages could add multiple Profile Discovery options to the app that will give more control to the user over who can see their name and profile picture in the first place.