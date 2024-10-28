Tesla invites device suppliers and automotive manufacturers to use new connector standard

Over the weekend, Tesla announced a new standardization push to reduce the cost and complexity of electronics in the automotive industry. Today, electric vehicles typically use over 200 connections which is quite a lot, to simplify this, Tesla has simplified the connectors in its cars so that they use just 6 connectors.

With these 6 connectors, the company can achieve its power and signal requirements for over 90% of typical electrical device applications. More importantly, it helps the transition to a cleaner future as the reduction to just 6 connections "unlocks further operational efficiencies, cost reductions, and manufacturing automation."

The reduced group of connectors by Tesla is called the Low-Voltage Connector Standard (LVCS). It expands upon the same 48V architecture the company used for the Cybertruck. Discussing the LVCS a bit more, it said:

"LVCS expands upon the same 48V electronic architecture used for Cybertruck. It meets the requirement for increased spacing for 48V operation and is available in industry-standard light blue. The 48V architecture is the optimal long-term choice, requiring ¼ of the current to deliver the same amount of power. Designed to enable reliable autonomous vehicles, it utilizes robust single wire sealing and independent secondary locking mechanisms while minimizing the package size."

Tesla said that it invites all device suppliers and vehicle manufacturers to join in this standardization initiative. The company has not disclosed if any other companies have agreed to use this standard yet but it could be good for consumers if other brands decide to get on board as it could lead to lower-cost vehicles overall.

Let us know in the comments what you think of this initiative by Tesla, do you think it will create any problems or be good for consumers?