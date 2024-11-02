Google Messages adding the option to let users choose the resolution of the photos they send

Google Messages is reportedly working on a bunch of new features aimed at enhancing the overall messaging experience. Firstly, the app is picking up a feature, similar to WhatsApp, which allows users to choose the photo resolution before sending them.

WhatsApp users must know that the app now lets you select between standard and high quality when sending a photo or video. Picking "standard" sends a low-quality image or video to the sender, but takes less time and data to go over to the other side. On the other hand, choosing "high quality" sends the image or video without compression, but takes longer and more data to send.

In the Google Messages Android beta app (version messages.android_20241029_00_RC00.phone_samsung_openbeta_dynamic), folks at Android Authority have spotted "HD" and "HD+" icons in the Photo Picker. As per the shared screenshot, the Photo Picker now shows you two options: Optimized for chat (Sends faster with reduced quality) and Original quality (Sends with no changes to the quality, uses more data).

image via Android Authority

Additionally, the messaging app on Android is also testing a security feature that will protect users from nude images. Last month, Google announced the "Sensitive Content Warnings" feature that will give more control to users overseeing and sending nude images. It will automatically blur the images that may contain nudity, ensuring that the receiver isn't caught off-guard.

Now, a teardown of the Google Messages app (version messages.android_20241029_00_RC00.phone_samsung_openbeta_dynamic) reveals some strings that highlight how the feature works.

Take care when sharing images that may contain nudity

The person in this photo may not have agreed to share it with others

Once you share this, others can save or share it without you knowing

If you feel pressured, consider talking to or %1$s someone you trust

Keep in mind

You're seeing this because sensitive content warnings are on. Learn more in %1$s

Block this number

Learn about image sharing and safety

Things to know

No, don't view

No one will be notified of your decision, but make sure you feel safe before you continue

Yes, view

View image anyway?

Take a moment to decide if you want to see this

You can ignore or delete the image if you don't want to see it

Your device blurred this image because sensitive content warnings are on. Learn more in %1$s

No, don't send

Yes, send

Send image anyway?

Stay safe when sending sensitive images

Once you send this, you can't control who else sees it. Others can save or share it without you knowing

You can block the person you're texting if you want to stop chatting with them

Hey, do you have time to chat about something important?

Image may contain nudity

Based on the code, not only the receiver, but the sender of nude images will also receive sensitive content warnings with reminders such as "The person in this photo may not have agreed to share it with others" and "You’re seeing this because sensitive content warnings are on." Both sender and receiver will have the option to choose whether they want to see the image or not, and also the options to block the number or delete the message.

It is expected that the "Sensitive Content Warning" feature and the option to choose photo resolution will roll out in a future update of the Google Messages app.