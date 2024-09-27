Google Messages could soon filter texts based on where they come from

Spam messages will continue to exist, but new ways to combat them will emerge from time to time. Google Messages is the default messaging app on many Android phones, including Samsung phones, as Samsung has recently made Google Messages its default text app, replacing Samsung Messages.

To tackle spam messages and keep users' inboxes clean, Google Messages may be working on a new feature to categorize unknown texts. In the latest APK Teardown post, some strings of codes were spotted in the latest messages.android_20240923_01_RC00.phone_samsung_openbeta_dynamic build of Google Messages, hinting at a new spam detection tool.

Google Messages already offers you a few ways to categorize your text messages. There is the regular inbox, which most messages are directed by default, as well as an archived messages folder. Unknown texts identified as spam or flag coming from a blocked number are stored in the same folder.

However, fresh strings of codes refer to a new tool that will introduce an additional category for organizing texts: one from unknown international sources, titled "cross-country." Here are the strings of codes:

For your safety, international messages from non-contacts will be placed in this folder. You can disable this feature in Settings > Safety.

Move to inbox

Go to settings

Why this message is here

As a part of its safety measures, Google could start filtering messages from unknown country or different countries in a separate folder similar to how it handles spam detection.

Rather than doing much, it simply stores messages from unknown countries in a different folder.

This type of sorting will be optional, giving users the freedom to choose if they wish to sort messages based on this filter or not.

Moreover, like spam messages, users will also be able to manually tag texts. The messages will also be automatically hidden from view, as per a string of code in the latest Google Messages app.

Source and image: Android Authority