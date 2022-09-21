Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-order date confirmed in new video

In a new YouTube video published on the Made by Google YouTube channel, Google has confirmed the date that you will be able to pre-order the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, alongside the Made by Google event on the 6th October at 10am ET (3pm BST, 7am PST).

Both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be available in 3 colours, Obsidian (Black) and Snow (White) are available while the Pixel 7 gets the Lemongrass (Green) exclusive and the Pixel 7 Pro gets Hazel (Grey).

Both devices will be powered by the second generation of Google's in house Tensor chip, which first launched with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in 2021. Google is touting the connectivity between devices such as the Pixel Buds and the upcoming Pixel Watch.

At the moment, key specifications haven't been fully announced, however it's known that the standard Pixel 7 will have two cameras on the rear, while the Pro will contain a triple camera array on the back of the device in a very similarly designed camera housing to the Pixel 6.

First of all - Pixel 7 (Pro) - C10/P10:

Both devices use the same GN1 primary sensor and IMX381 UW as before. The front camera is now the same on both - Samsung's 3J1 - a 11MP sensor with dual pixel, which should improve the quality and allow for semi-secure face authentication. — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) July 25, 2022

Rumours suggest that while there are minor upgrades throughout the device in other areas, there will be a key improvement to the front camera, as well as a new sensor for the rear telephoto camera on the Pixel 7 Pro.