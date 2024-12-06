Google sprinkles two extra years of OS updates for the Pixel 6 and 7 series

If you still rock a Pixel 6 or 7 series phone, then you will be pleased to know that Google has a silent surprise for you. Google has officially confirmed two years of extra software updates for the entire Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series smartphones. With the revised policy, the Pixel 6 and 7 series phones will be offered 5 years of Android OS upgrades.

Initially, the Pixel 6 series and 7 series—including the Pixel 7a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel Fold, were promised three years of Android OS upgrades. For comparison, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S21 with four years of software updates and now offers seven years of software updates for eligible devices.

However, Pixel 6, which was launched in 2021, debuted with three years of OS updates. Fortunately, that is changing as per an official announcement by Google on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

And ICYMI, #PixelFold along with #Pixel6 and #Pixel7 generation users will now get two additional years of OS updates! This extended support will total five years starting from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US: https://t.co/Y50A92TiqC — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) December 5, 2024

Last year's Pixel 8 series debuted with an impressive seven years of OS updates pollicy, which continues with this year's Pixel 9 series as well. The Google Pixel 6 and 7 series owners were left behind in the act. Thankfully, ahead of the holiday season, Google has silently revised its software policy and notes:

Pixel 7a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro & Pixel Fold

These phones, including Pixel Fold, will get updates for 5 years starting from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US. This includes 5 years of OS and security updates, and may also include new and upgraded features with Pixel Drops.

Going by the updated software policy, the Pixel 6 series devices will receive Android 17 as their last OS update (which could've been Android 15 as per the old policy), whereas the Pixel 7 series will pick up Android 18 as their last OS update.