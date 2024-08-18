Google rolls out a new glowing Gemini overlay for Android devices

Google announced some new features for its Gemini generative AI assistant during the Made by Google event on August 13. Recently, Google started rolling out Gemini Live, which offers a more natural conversational experience with the AI chatbot. On top of this, Gemini Voice gained 10 new voices, featuring different ranges based on star and space themes.

While everyone is busy talking about Gemini Live, the AI assistant also received a revamped floating overlay panel on Android. The new Gemini overlay has a subtle glow animation all around it whenever the Gemini assistant is activated.

The subtle glow animation looks great and doesn't take up the entire screen, as it understands what you are doing in the background. It ensures that Gemini works alongside the app you are currently using, rather than occupying the entire screen space.

For those who prefer to use Gemini in full screen, there is a dedicated button in the top-right corner. Tapping this button will switch Gemini to full-screen mode. Besides the glow animation, you will also see a new "Ask about this video" chip on top of the Gemini overlay when the assistant is triggered on YouTube videos.

This new "Ask about this video" chip replaces the previous "Ask about this screen" prompt. When using the new button, users can request summaries or ask follow-up questions about the YouTube video that they are watching. This feature could come in handy when you are watching a lecture and don't want to spend long hours understanding and noting down important points.

The glowing Gemini floating overlay is still rolling out. So, if you haven't seen it yet, you probably need to wait a bit longer. Google says that the new changes will appear on more Android devices in the coming weeks for both regular Gemini users and Gemini Advanced subscribers.

Source and image: 9To5Google