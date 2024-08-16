Gemini Live and new voices start rolling out to Pixel and other Android phones

During the Made by Google event, where the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and the Pixel Watch 3 were announced, Google also revealed some new and soon-to-release features based on its Gemini generative AI assistant. The most prominent feature was Gemini Live, which offers smartphone users a more natural conversational experience with the Gemini AI chatbot.

Now, a few days after the announcement, Google is rolling out Gemini Live to Pixel, Samsung, and other Android devices. The Gemini Live icon is now available at the bottom right corner of the Gemini overlay.

If seeing for the first time, a new prompt will appear that explains how you can use Gemini Live to "Hold" or "End" conversations with big buttons or by simply saying "stop." Google also mentions in the prompt that Gemini Extensions aren't available in Gemini Live for now. However, Google says they will arrive soon, allowing you to control your phone and apps, including Gmail, YouTube, etc via voice.

The fullscreen Gemini Live app UI is clean, and you can exit the app to use the phone. You can also continue talking to Gemini Live even if you have locked or turned off the screen. If you lock or turn off the screen, you will see a "Live with Gemini" notification that indicates the mic is on and Gemini Live can hear and respond to what you are saying on the lock screen along. An "End Live mode" button is also available that does what its name implies.

After you end your conversation, a text transcript, including your prompts and Gemini's responses will be displayed. If you wish to restart the conversation, you can simply tap the Live button in the corner.

Under Gemini settings, you will also see the "Interrupt Live responses" button that lets you intervene when a live response is being generated. Gemini Voice now has 10 different voices to choose from, which are star and space-themed. The new voices are:

Nova: Calm - Mid-range voice

Ursa: Engaged - Mid-range voice

Vega: Bright - Higher voice

Pegasus: Engaged - Deeper voice

Orbit: Energetic - Deeper voice

Lyra: Bright - Higher voice

Orion: Bright - Deeper voice

Dipper: Engaged - Deeper voice

Eclipse: Energetic - Mid-range voice

Capella: British Accent - Higher voice

Notably, it requires you to have a Gemini Advanced subscription and work with English across the globe.

