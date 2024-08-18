Microsoft Weekly: dead Paint 3D, new Windows 11 build, and crashing Office apps

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at Patch Tuesday updates, a big new preview build, some blocked Windows 11 tricks, crashing Office apps, dead Paint 3D, gaming news, app updates, and a lot more.

Table of contents:

Windows 11 and 10

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

The August 2024 Patch Tuesday updates are out. Windows 11 received KB5041585 and KB5041592, while Windows 10 got KB5041580, KB5041578, KB5041773, and KB5041782. Copilot+ PCs with Windows 11 24H2 received KB5041571.

In addition to the latest Patch Tuesday updates, Microsoft released new Defender images and confirmed that KB5034440 and KB5034441, two "unfixable" updates, are now dead—the company replaced them with KB5042321 and KB5042320.

After releasing the August 2024 security updates, Microsoft revised its list of known issues to confirm that the bug with Windows systems booting into BitLocker recovery is now fixed. It was not the most earth-shattering bug since you could just enter your encryption key to boot as usual, but some found it annoying nonetheless. After all, not everyone knows where to find their BitLocker keys. If you don't, check out this guide.

Besides fixing some bugs, Microsoft confirmed a bunch of others. Certain Office apps, such as Outlook, OneNote, and Word, are crashing when performing mundane tasks. Also, Classic Outlook is crashing on startup for some users due to corrupt server-side rules. Fortunately, both bugs have quite simple workarounds.

Finally, users discovered that one trick that previously allowed installing Windows 11 on unsupported hardware is no longer working. Therefore, you will not be able to install Windows 11 version 24H2 on an unsupported PC by pretending you are installing a server edition of the OS. Luckily, there are plenty of other methods to make the system work, so it is not the end of the world.

In a rather surprising move, Microsoft decided to stop nagging certain Windows 10 users with Windows 11 upgrade prompts. Sadly, the change only affects non-managed domain-joined systems with Windows 10 Pro—Home SKU are still subject to Microsoft's relentless prompts and nags to upgrade on eligible hardware (some are getting those ads even on unsupported devices).

AMD launched its Ryzen 9000 processors, and the chips received quite lukewarm receptions. But the most interesting part was that the reviewers noticed that the hidden Admin account in Windows 11 can boost performance in AM5 processors.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft Released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel 27686 Not Applicable Dev Channel - Not Applicable Beta Channel - - Release Preview Channel - -

The new build 27686, which was introduced in the Canary this week, brought some interesting changes. For example, the maximum FAT32 partition was finally increased from 32GB to 2TB. Also, the OS can now automatically switch on HDR for high dynamic range content and specify different power modes for different power states. If you use Windows Sandbox, you will be glad to learn that the feature received several quality-of-life improvements and new features.

There were no new Dev Channel updates unless you count known issues. This week, Microsoft updated the release notes for build 26120.1350 to clarify that the emoji panel could dismiss itself automatically in certain scenarios. Expect a fix for the bug in future build updates.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

Do you remember Paint 3D, Microsoft's ill-fated attempt to replace the immortal classic with a fancy new app capable of 3D modeling? If not, do not be too hard on yourself—the app was a major flop, and now, years after its last feature update, Microsoft is abandoning it. An in-app banner started notifying users that Paint 3D will be retired on November 4.

PowerToys, one of our favorite Windows apps, is getting another feature update later this month. Although we do not know the exact changelog, we know for sure that version 0.84 will bring a big new utility called Workspaces. PowerToys Workspaces allows you to create groups of applications, arrange them on the screen in a certain order, add some arguments or additional commands and then create a shortcut for launching them altogether.

Here is the utility in action:

Microsoft announced changes for OneDrive Business customers. Starting in January 2025, the company will begin freezing unlicensed OneDrive accounts within companies to prevent security issues and file conflicts. Bringing back archived accounts will require paying Microsoft a fee, so IT admins are recommended to review available options right now.

Microsoft Teams received several preview updates, such as new window options for minimized meetings and the Speaker Progress feature that can help you become a better public speaker.

Word, another Microsoft-made productivity app, is getting a new feature that should make it easier to ensure your document has no accessibility issues. The latest preview build features a "Quick Fix" button that automatically applies suggested accessibility corrections. The button is now available for testing in the Microsoft 365 Insider program.

Firefox received a small update this week under version number 129.0.1. It fixed two video-related bugs: the inability to play DRM-protected videos, such as Netflix or Hulu and tab crashing when dragging videos onto certain websites.

Microsoft Edge also received new updates this week. In the Dev Channel, version 129.0.2766.0 is available with fixes for VPN-related issues. In the Stable Channel, Edge received a small update that resolved a bug causing the browser to crash when uploading documents.

Another browser-related story that is worth mentioning is about uBlock Origin, one of the most famous content blockers for modern browsers. As it turned out, you can continue using the original extension even with Manifest V2 deprecated. All you need is one small registry tweak.

Other notable updates include the following:

And here are the newest drivers released this week (only one from Intel):

Intel 32.0.101.5971 non-WHQL with support for Black Myth: Wukong and two more games.

To finish the update section, check out this week's Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly, where we track the latest features coming soon to Microsoft's productivity apps.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

Microsoft's racing games, Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5, have received new free content updates. Forza Motorsport now has the Road Atlanta raceway and multi-class racing. Forza Horizon 5, on the other hand, received a more substantial update. It brought four exclusive cards, new collectibles, four new race routes, and more.

Earlier this year, Microsoft decided to shut down Tango Gameworks, one of its Xbox-owned studios. Now, in a surprising move, PUBG publisher Krafton acquired the studio. Despite the change, all of the current Tango Gameworks games will remain available on all platforms, including Game Pass.

It appears that the original Red Dead Redemption is coming to PCs. The game's store listing on PSN confirmed that PC users may soon get to play the legendary title. However, the are no official confirmations yet.

Next week, Microsoft is taking its gaming division to Gamescom in Germany, and a fresh report suggests that the company plans to unveil another Xbox/PC title heading to PlayStation 5. For now, there is no consensus on what exact title is going to lose its Microsoft exclusivity.

If you play Overwatch 2 and you have an active Xbox or PC Game Pass subscription, look out for some free content. Starting September 17, Microsoft will begin rewarding subscribers with free in-game content, such as 30 Mythic prisms and six hero skins.

Another story coming down from Activision was about Call of Duty, namely its humongous installation size. In order to make life easier for those without super-fast internet connections, Activision decided to separate Warzone from the main game. That means that Call of Duty 6 will arrive separately from Warzone, but you will be able to download it on demand.

Those living in the United States and Canada and owning an Xbox Series X can sign up for a beta test of Mecha BREAK. Developers announced that the closed beta will run from August 25 through August 27.

Announcing the upcoming Mecha BREAK Xbox Closed Beta Test!

Register now to help us shape the future of Mecha BREAK on XBOX: https://t.co/tO4cqnKOJV

Dates: Aug 25 7:00 pm PT- Aug 27 11:59 pm PT

Region: North America

Content Available: Battlefield (6V6 mode)

Device: Xbox Series X pic.twitter.com/aNa06febGJ — Mecha BREAK (@MechaBREAK) August 16, 2024

If you have a Windows-powered handheld console, you will soon get access to the new Compact Mode for better navigation. Microsoft has released the feature for Xbox Insiders. Besides handhelds, the new UI will be available for those laying with controllers. If you do not like how Windows works on your handheld, you will be pleased to know that Valve will soon let you officially run StreamOS on the ROG Ally.

Of course, some may want to do the opposite and install Windows on the Steam Deck. If you are such a user, good news: there are now official drivers that let you install Windows on the Steam Deck OLED. Just keep in mind that Valve does not provide official support for Windows-powered Steam Decks.

Valve also made some changes to how Steam, the most popular store for PC games, handles reviews. Now, it prioritizes useful feedback from gamers and lowers jokes and memes to make the review section more useful.

Nvidia announced five new games for the catalog of supported titles in its GeForce NOW cloud streaming service. The latest additions include Level Zero: Extraction, shapez 2, Car Manufacture, Psychonauts, and Psychonauts 2. By the way, today is your last chance to purchase a GeForce NOW membership with a 50% discount. The offer ends on August 18.

Deals and freebies

This week, you can get Death's Gambit: Afterlife for free from the Epic Games Store. As usual, the giveaway is valid until the next Thursday. Just keep in mind that the giveaway is only for PC—the newly launched Epic Games Store on Android and iOS won't let you play that game.

If one free game is not enough, there is always our weekly Weekend PC Game Deals series full of discounted games, specials, and more.

Finally, we have updated our picks for the most anticipated PC games in the second half of 2024.

Other interesting gaming stories from this week include the following:

This link will take you to other issues of the Microsoft Weekly series. You can also support Neowin by subscribing to our newsletter to receive regular news recaps directly in your email.

Microsoft Weekly banner image by r-q on Pixabay.