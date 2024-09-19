Google TV Freeplay gets a new app and more channels in the US

Google has been expanding its free TV channel library and it recently gave its free channel a new home called "Freeplay." Previously, the free TV channels were called Google TV "Fast" channels, but they now have been rebranded as "Freeplay".

Now, Google TV has introduced some changes to the Freeplay channels with a redesigned app experience and more free channels. Notably, a new "Favorites" section is also added to the Freeplay app, which would look great on the recently launched Google TV Streamer.

The new app has an updated screen for picking up channels and also has new options to sort channels through the full guide. The different categories include recently watched, popular, and several genres of shows.

Freeplay was previously accessible primarily through a home screen shortcut or the "Live" tab and had limited functionality. The experience was underwhelming so much so that users had to sort through a horizontal list of free channels.

The list of free channels is continuously growing and is expected to grow further. Users can use the "Favorites" tab to easily find the channel they have added to this tab. Do note that this updated app experience is available when the user accesses the Freeplay shortcut from the home screen. Free channels remain accessible alongside paid channels on the YouTube TV via Google TV's "Live" tab.

The new design has been rolling out for a few days, and for now, it is inconsistent. Reportedly, on some devices, the home screen icon reads "Freeplay", whereas others still have the "Free Channels", with the shortcut sometimes offering the new experience or the older.

Moreover, for some users, the "Freeplay" branding has also vanished from the "Live" tab on their devices. However, it is expected that these inconsistencies will get sorted as the rollout progresses.

Source and images: 9To5 Google