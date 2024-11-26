Accessing free Roku content on Google TV gets easier with new update

A new update is rolling out for Roku for Google TV designed to enhance the integration of The Roku Channel with Google TV. The update aims to make it easier for users to access free Roku content directly on the platform. Key features include resume watching, free Roku channels, and receiving recommendations right on the Google TV home screen.

In the official blog, Roku announced that with the new update "users will be able to search for entertainment, browse through movies and TV series recommendations from Google TV, live TV, featured rows, and more – all from The Roku Channel. Best of all, it’s free." The Roku Channel is home to over 80,000 free movies and TV shows.

According to Roku, the new update for Google TV brings the following new changes:

Search Integration : Streamers can now search for The Roku Channel programming on Google TV, making it easier to discover free content.

: Streamers can now search for The Roku Channel programming on Google TV, making it easier to discover free content. Browse through over 500 FAST channels : The Roku Channel will populate more than 500 FAST channels into Google TV’s “live” Tab – Google TV’s hub for free live TV. This includes a wide variety of free programming across news, sports, cooking, DIY, music, and more.

: The Roku Channel will populate more than 500 FAST channels into Google TV’s “live” Tab – Google TV’s hub for free live TV. This includes a wide variety of free programming across news, sports, cooking, DIY, music, and more. Jump back into The Roku Channel : Jump back into The Roku Channel TV shows and movies you love, right from the home screen.

: Jump back into The Roku Channel TV shows and movies you love, right from the home screen. Recommended Content: Browse and discover The Roku Channel content in new rows such as “Featured on The Roku Channel,” “Free live TV” and more, right from the Google TV home Screen.

Apart from this, over 500 free ad-supported streaming channels from The Roku Channel are also being included in Google TV's "Live" tab. These efforts are a part of Roku's strategy to make its subscription-free content accessible to a larger user base, by making its availability on Android TV and Google TV.