The free, ad supported 'Fast' TV channels on your Google TV are now called 'Freeplay'

Google TV is continuing with its efforts to expand its free channel library. After initially launching with 80 free, ad-supported channels, the platform grew to 117 by the end of 2023 and then to 132 by June 2024. After further additions, recently, Google added 14 more channels taking the list of free channels to 150.

Previously, these sets of free channels were known as Google TV's "Fast" channels. Cut to now, Google TV has started rebranding them as "Freeplay." The change was noticed last month, but now it is appearing on more devices. The new "Freeplay" rebranding is now available on TV devices such as Chromecast and TVs from brands such as TCL, Hisense, etc.

Google TV's free, ad-supported TV channels, provide users with endless hours of content right from their TV without any subscription. Additionally, these "Freeplay" channels can be viewed without an account or a dedicated app.

The "Freeplay" section now sits under the "Live" tab of Google TV home screen. The free channels are available only in the US, and that has been the case since its launch. For now, there is no word on when Google plans to expand the availability of "Freeplay" to other regions.

Notably, the name change doesn't introduce any new functionality. However, as noted by 9To5Google, it could hint that Freeplay could "eventually grow to incorporate other types of free media, such as movies and TV shows from YouTube or other ad-supported free streaming platforms."

The rebranding could also reflect Google's strategy to invest more in this free TV content eco-system as more people are moving away from cable packages to streaming. Beyond its free TV channels, Google TV has also been adding new free content from its partners such as Plex, Haystack News, PlutoTV, and more.

The rebranding also comes at a time when Google has ended the production of Chromecast devices and launched the Google TV Streamer. Let us know in the comments below, if you are seeing the rebranding of Google TV's Fast channels to Freeplay in your region or not.