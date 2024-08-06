Google ditches Chromecast, unveils premium Google TV Streamer

Back in 2013, Google first announced Chromecast, a small dongle that converted regular TVs into Smart TVs. It provided access to various internet apps, including YouTube and more. Over the years, the significance of Chromecast declined as most TVs came with their own OS and smart apps. Now, Google is replacing the Chromecast lineup with the more premium Google TV Streamer. The Google TV Streamer delivers both an entertainment and smart home experience.

Google TV Streamer comes with an improved processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage for great performance. It supports 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a great audio and video experience.

Using Google TV Streamer, you can access popular streaming apps like YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, and more. It also provides access to live TV with 800+ free channels. Using the power of Google AI, content suggestions across all your subscriptions are presented in a single location. With Gemini, you can now get full summaries, reviews, and season-by-season breakdowns of content.

With ambient mode, you can display your favorite photos from Google Photos or create new images using generative AI and more. And you can use your voice to do all this.

Google TV Streamer has connectivity support for Matter and a built-in Thread border router that allows you to easily connect with smart home devices like locks and motion sensors. Additionally, the Google Home panel allows you to check your cameras, adjust the lights, and more.

Finally, Google TV Streamer allows you to cast content from your smartphone, control music in your house from your TV and even add it to speaker groups.

Google TV Streamer is available in two colors: Porcelain and Hazel (available only from the U.S. Google Store). You can pre-order it today for $99.99, and it will be available starting September 24th from the Google Store and other retailers.

