Google will replace Google Assistant with the Gemini app later this year

Back in 2016, Google Assistant was launched for Android devices. It allowed users to access information and perform simple tasks through their voice. Last year, Google introduced Gemini, a generative AI-based assistant that can understand and respond to users' questions in a much better way.

Today, Google announced that the Gemini app will replace Google Assistant in the coming months. All the existing Google Assistant apps will be upgraded to Gemini later this year. Following that, the Google Assistant app will become inaccessible on devices and will be removed from app stores as well.

Google will also be upgrading tablets, cars, and wearables that connect to your phone, such as headphones and watches, to Gemini. Google is also planning to bring a new Gemini experience to home devices like speakers, displays, and TVs. More details on those plans will be available in the next few months.

You can download Gemini from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store today and start using the upgraded experience on your smartphone. If you don’t do it manually, the Assistant to Gemini upgrade will be done in the coming months based on the following conditions:

If your device is a mobile phone or tablet:

Does your device have at least 2GB of RAM?

Are you located in one of the 200+ countries where Gemini is available?

For Android: Is your device running Android 10 or higher?

For iOS: Is your device running iOS 16 or higher?

Note that users on Android Go devices will not be able to use Gemini today.

If your device is headphones: the digital assistant on your headphones will match the digital assistant on your connected mobile device in the coming months.

If you are a Google Assistant user, don't worry immediately, since Google Assistant will continue to operate on your devices until the Gemini upgrade is rolled out later this year.