Gemini AI finds a place on the Android share sheet

Google's AI assistant, Gemini, recently introduced a "Memory" feature that allows users to share personal details, preferences, likes/dislikes, to get a tailored response from the AI assistant. Now, Google is making the AI assistant easily accessible to Android users, by giving Gemini a place on the Android share sheet.

Reportedly, the latest build of the Gemini Android app (v1.0.686588308) adds the ability to directly upload files for analysis. Previously, if you wished to analyze a file, say summarize a document, you had to first open the Gemini app, use the "Add files" button, and locate and upload the document for processing. Earlier, there were multiple steps involved, which the new update simplifies.

With the new change, Gemini AI is available on the Android share sheet. Meaning, you can locate the file, using the "Share" button, choose Gemini from the share sheet, and invoke the AI to analyze the content. Gemini can analyze up to ten files at a time, however, you need to make sure that you are only sharing supported file types.

The supported file extensions include:

Plain text files: TXT

Code files including C, CPP, PY, JAVA, PHP, SQL, and HTML

Document files: DOC, DOCX, PDF, RTF, DOT, DOTX, HWP, HWPX

Documents created in Google Docs

Tabular data files: CSV, TSV

Spreadsheet files: XLS, XLSX

Spreadsheets created in Google Sheets

The addition of Gemini as a valid target on the Android share sheet eliminates the need to exit the current app to access Gemini, streamlining the workflow for tasks such as summarizing or analysis or any kind. This change is currently live on the latest Gemini Android app build available on the Google Play Store. iOS users can also enjoy AI capabilities offered by Gemini through the newly released official Gemini iOS app.

Source and image: Android Authority