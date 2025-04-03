Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced confirmed for Xbox and PC Game Pass, landing later this month

Just a day ago, Microsoft officially announced what's incoming to its Xbox Game Pass subscription services during the first half of April. It already carried some heavy hitters like South of Midnight, Still Wakes the Deep, Hunt Showdown, and plenty of others. However, it seems the company had held back a certain Game Pass announcement for a special reveal of its own, that being for Grand Theft Auto V.

Just like a community page reported earlier, the hugely popular action experience from Rockstar Games is on the way to Xbox Game Pass platforms again. While GTA V has been available on the service before, this time it's a bit different, as PC players are also invited.

This is the first time that GTA V will be available to PC Game Pass members, and it's good timing too. The Expanded and Enhanced upgrade for GTA V finally landed on PC just last month, three years after its console debut. It carried ray tracing support, upscaling tech like FSR and DLSS, new vehicles, ambient animals, and more features.

The original edition, with its original system requirements, is still available for PC gamers too and will also be a part of the Game Pass inclusion.

"When playing GTA Online, you’ll need to make sure you and your friends are all playing in the same edition so you can squad up — the good news is that Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Standard players have access to all console and PC editions so you can download to play whatever your friends are on," explains Microsoft on a blog post. "And PC Game Pass players, both editions are available for you to download and play, even if your friends are on Steam or Epic Games."

What's unclear is how the game will be made available to PC players via Game Pass. Going by other interactions with major third-party publishers like EA and Ubisoft, the Xbox App may simply link with the Rockstar Launcher to grant access to GTA V.

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced and original editions are hitting Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on April 15.