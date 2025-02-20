GTA V's console upgrade is hitting PC soon, here are the features and requirements

It was in 2022 that Rockstar delivered the Expanded and Enhanced upgrade to Grand Theft Auto V, but only on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. After years of silence regarding a PC upgrade, the company finally confirmed late last year that it was indeed in development. Now, there's a release date attached to it: March 4.

Here are all the upgrade highlights, as described by Rockstar:

Enjoy a range of new vehicles and upgrades at Hao’s Special Works (HSW) that push automotive performance to new heights, and test your driving skills with Premium Test Rides, HSW Races, and HSW Time Trials.

Encounter Ambient Animals all across Southern San Andreas and take pictures of them to participate in the daily Wildlife Photography Challenge for new rewards.

PC players can sign up for GTA+ Membership to get special benefits in the upgraded version of GTA Online and beyond.

Track your criminal movements across all of GTA Online’s updates with the Career Progress feature as you build your empire.

Navigate a refreshed Landing Page as your starting destination to get straight into the action. Plus, take advantage of an improved introductory flow for newer players with a GTA$4,000,000 windfall to buy property, vehicles, and other items when you start off as an Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker in the Career Builder.

There's also a range of technical enhancements, which include ray tracing options across ambient occlusion, global illumination, shadows, and reflections. Support for AMD FSR 3, Nvidia DLSS 3, faster loading via DirectStorage, DualSense adaptive triggers support, as well as Dolby Atmos enhanced audio.

Check out the minimum and recommended requirements for the upgraded version below:

Rockstar confirmed that the original version of Grand Theft Auto V will still be available for those with older hardware, though crossplay between the versions will not be supported.

Launching on March 4, the upgrade to this enhanced edition will be free for all PC gamers who own Grand Theft Auto V on PC. With still no news have landed regarding the Grand Theft Auto VI release on PC, this update may help players on the platform hold on a little longer for the highly anticipated next installment.