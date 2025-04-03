GTA V may soon hit PC Game Pass for the first time

Rockstar may be preparing to bring Grand Theft Auto V to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass platform again, but this time with support for another platform. The massive action game's previous incursions to Game Pass have only resulted in Xbox console owners receiving access, leaving out PC Game Pass subscribers. But a new report says this is about to change.

The information comes from videotechuk_, a popular community account that focuses on Rockstar Games & Take-Two Interactive information. Per the account, Rockstar has sent community pages like theirs an email regarding an upcoming jump into Game Pass. However, this time, the company had specifically mentioned PC Game Pass as a target platform for GTA V alongside Xbox, with Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) support also reportedly being confirmed.

The account adds that the email had not mentioned a specific GTA V release date for entering Game Pass, only teasing that it's coming sometime later in April. Microsoft has already announced what's arriving to Game Pass in the first half of April, so this might mean a surprise drop might arrive in the latter half of the month.

Don't forget that the Expanded and Enhanced upgrade for GTA V finally landed on PC just last month, three years after its console debut. If the title does come to PC Game Pass, it will bring all those upgraded campaign and GTA Online elements along with it as well.

Moreover, with Grand Theft Auto VI on the way this year, if no delays are announced, a Game Pass drop for the last entry may be another way Rockstar is planning to build up hype for the hugely anticipated sequel.

If Take-Two and Rockstar titles are indeed coming to the PC gaming platform in the future, this will probably arrive as part of a link between the Xbox App and Rockstar Launcher, forcing PC players to install the secondary store to jump in. This is the same process PC players must go through on Steam or the Epic Games Store when playing Rockstar titles.