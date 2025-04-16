When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Grok can now generate documents, code, and browser games

Neowin · with 1 comment

Grok Studio

xAI has announced the addition of a new tool called "Grok Studio," which allows users to create and edit documents and code and even generate basic browser games. In a post from its official X account, the company stated that the feature is available for both free and paid users on Grok.com.

According to the announcement, when generating a document, code, report, or game, Grok Studio opens in a separate window, allowing users to collaborate with Grok in real time to create or edit content.

When generating code, the chatbot will quickly show the user how it runs in a "preview" tab. HTML snippets run Python, C++, JavaScript, Typescript, and bash scripts and can also be viewed in this preview tab. All new projects open to the right side of Grok responses.

Additionally, xAI announced Google Drive integration with Grok Studio. This means users can easily attach files from their Google Drive to a Grok prompt. Grok is capable of processing files such as reports or spreadsheets.

A similar feature was previously launched by OpenAI called "Canvas" for ChatGPT in October last year, allowing users to write and edit code. Like Grok Studio, OpenAI's Canvas opened the current project in a separate window for collaborative editing with ChatGPT. However, it was Anthropic that first introduced such a tool called "Artifacts" for Claude.

