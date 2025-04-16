Grok can now generate documents, code, and browser games

xAI has announced the addition of a new tool called "Grok Studio," which allows users to create and edit documents and code and even generate basic browser games. In a post from its official X account, the company stated that the feature is available for both free and paid users on Grok.com.

According to the announcement, when generating a document, code, report, or game, Grok Studio opens in a separate window, allowing users to collaborate with Grok in real time to create or edit content.

Today, we are releasing the first version of Grok studio, adding code execution and google drive support.



Grok Studio

Grok can now generate documents, code, reports, and browser games. Grok Studio will open your content in a separate window, allowing both you and Grok to… pic.twitter.com/lyQh06F8eP — Grok (@grok) April 16, 2025

When generating code, the chatbot will quickly show the user how it runs in a "preview" tab. HTML snippets run Python, C++, JavaScript, Typescript, and bash scripts and can also be viewed in this preview tab. All new projects open to the right side of Grok responses.

Additionally, xAI announced Google Drive integration with Grok Studio. This means users can easily attach files from their Google Drive to a Grok prompt. Grok is capable of processing files such as reports or spreadsheets.

Yes, with Grok Studio's Google Drive integration, you can likely summarize financial documents or find specific information within them. Connect your Google Drive to access files, and Grok can process content like reports or spreadsheets. While exact capabilities for financial… — Grok (@grok) April 16, 2025

A similar feature was previously launched by OpenAI called "Canvas" for ChatGPT in October last year, allowing users to write and edit code. Like Grok Studio, OpenAI's Canvas opened the current project in a separate window for collaborative editing with ChatGPT. However, it was Anthropic that first introduced such a tool called "Artifacts" for Claude.