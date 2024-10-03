OpenAI announces Canvas, the first major update to ChatGPT's visual interface

OpenAI today announced Canvas, a new interface for working with ChatGPT on specific tasks like writing and coding. It's important to note that Canvas is the first major update to ChatGPT's visual interface since its launch in 2022. The new Canvas experience opens in a separate window and allows users to refine the model output with prompts on the side. This will be really useful when working on content that requires editing and revisions.

Canvas is not just a visual update; it also offers several usability improvements. For example, ChatGPT can better understand the context of what you're trying to accomplish when using Canvas. You can highlight specific sections of the output and ask ChatGPT to focus only on those sections. Additionally, Canvas can offer inline feedback and suggestions. Canvas displays a menu of shortcuts that let you choose the writing length, writing style, add comments to code, and more.

Canvas offers the following writing shortcuts:

Suggest edits: ChatGPT offers inline suggestions and feedback.

Adjust the length: Edits the document length to be shorter or longer.

Change reading level: Adjusts the reading level, from Kindergarten to Graduate School.

Add final polish: Checks for grammar, clarity, and consistency.

Add emojis: Adds relevant emojis for emphasis and color.

Canvas offers the following coding shortcuts:

Review code: ChatGPT provides inline suggestions to improve your code.

Add logs: Inserts print statements to help you debug and understand your code.

Add comments: Adds comments to the code to make it easier to understand.

Fix bugs: Detects and rewrites problematic code to resolve errors.

Port to a language: Translates your code into JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Java, C++, or PHP.

There are different ways to try out Canvas today. Canvas will open automatically when ChatGPT detects a scenario in which it could be helpful. You can also use "use canvas" in the prompt to open Canvas. Or, users can select ChatGPT 4o with Canvas as the model in the beta phase to try out the new Canvas experience. However, it is only available to ChatGPT Plus and Team users for now. ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu users will get access to Canvas next week. OpenAI is planning to make Canvas available to all ChatGPT Free users when it leaves the beta phase.

Source: OpenAI