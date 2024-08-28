Artifacts are now generally available in Claude.ai

Anthropic has announced that the Artifacts feature in Claude.ai is now available on all Free, Pro, and Team plans. There is a good chance you've tried this feature already if you used Claude since version 3.5 came out back in June. At the time, the feature was launched as a preview.

Artifacts are not exactly the easiest thing to explain, but here it goes. In Claude before Artifacts, you may have asked for HTML or CSS code, and it would put the code inline in the chat. You could then copy the code to a text editor and open it in a new browser tab.

With Artifacts, code is no longer put in the chat; it's instead put into a new Artifact, which you can click on from within the chat. The code, or whatever you've asked for, then appears in a pane on the right side of the browser window next to the chat. In the case of webpage code, Artifacts can even render the code so that you don't have to copy the code and open it in a browser tab.

The Artifact feature isn't only available on desktops; it can also be used on iOS and Android via the Claude apps. Here are some ways people in different professions can use the feature, according to Anthropic:

Developers can make architecture diagrams from codebases

Product managers can create interactive prototypes for rapid feature testing

Designers can build powerful visualizations for quick prototyping

Marketers can design campaign dashboards with performance metrics

Sales teams can visualize sales pipelines with forecasting insights

In addition to the features already stated, Anthropic says that Free and Pro plan users can publish a remix of Artifacts with the community. This allows you to make your own Artifacts or build on others that people have already published. Team plan users also have the option of sharing Artifacts within Projects so that teammates can collaborate in a secure environment.

To get started with Artifacts, head over to Claude.ai.