GTA VI performance on Xbox Series S is not a worry, says Take-Two CEO

Microsoft's current console generation offers two tiers of hardware for customers: the Xbox Series X and its little brother with lower specs, the Series S. The company requires that any game coming to its platforms release on both consoles, simultaneously, and for the most part, with the same features. While some companies have shown some chagrin about supporting the lower-powered hardware, Grand Theft Auto VI publisher Take-Two doesn't seem to be bothered by it.

During its latest earnings report, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick answered a question regarding if the Xbox Series S will have issues running GTA VI, considering it's touted as being a generation defining release. To that, Zelnick said that "we support the platforms where the consumers are for as long as they're there, and we find a way to support platforms despite different levels of tech. Our labels are really good at that. I'm not really worried."

Microsoft also refreshed its Xbox Series X|S line with newer hardware recently, bringing a redesigned motherboard, a new cooling system that ditches the original's vapor chamber, and a less power-hungry 6nm chip. Performance levels have remained the same though.

"I've never worried about where hardware was going. And I've said this many times over the years because, first of all, I don't worry about things over which I have zero control," he continued. "And secondly because I do believe in the audience. The audience is going to show up if you have great properties, and so we just have to make sure to be on an array of platforms."

Zelnick also commented on the PC side of things during the same call, revealing that Take-Two is seeing "great growth" on the platform, adding:

"I do think PC will continue to be a more and more important part of the console business going forward, and that isn't complicated for us to support at all. So the bottom line is we are selective about which platforms we support. We make the tech work when we can make it work as long as the audience is big enough to make that worthwhile."

Despite his praise towards the PC platform and its massive audience, Take-Two and Rockstar are yet to announce a PC version of Grand Theft Auto VI. The highly anticipated title only has Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 as confirmed platforms for now. Zelnick also confirmed that the game is still on track to launch in fall 2025.