Take-Two's CEO offers a rambling answer on why GTA VI for the PC has not been announced

Grand Theft Auto VI might be the most anticipated announced upcoming video game in years. The next game in the open-world crime-themed action series from developer Rockstar Games was officially announced in December 2023 for a 2025 launch. More recently, its parent company Take-Two Interactive stated the game would launch in the fall of 2025.

So far, Take-Two and Rockstar have only confirmed GTA VI will be released for Sony's PS5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X consoles. There's been no announcement yet on a PC launch, despite the fact that previous GTA games have been released for the PC and have had huge sales numbers and online player numbers. Indeed, as of this writing, the PC version of GTA V is the sixth most-played game on Valve's Steam service.

As a result, PC GTA fans are worried about having to wait a long time before GTA VI will be made available for that platform. This week, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked about a possible PC port of the game in an interview at the TD Cowen conference (via VGC),

When asked if the lack of a PC game announcement for GTA VI was set in stone, or if there will be a PC reveal for the game in the future. Zelnick offered an extremely rambling answer. He stated:

Well, the lack of an announcement is not something that could be set in stone as near as I could tell, because the only thing that happens after the lack of an announcement is an announcement, I suppose, or a continuing lack of an announcement, I guess that could happen too. It doesn’t seem to me that either would be set in stone, But Rockstar has an approach to platforms which we’ve seen before, and they will make more announcements in due time. I do believe that the right strategy for our business is to be where the consumer is, and historically what this company has done is address consumers anywhere they are, on any platform that makes sense, over time.

So this rather confusing exchange didn't really answer the question Zelnick was asked, which means PC GTA fans are back to not knowing the fate of GTA VI for that platform. Hopefully, we will get a clearer answer down the road.