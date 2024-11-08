Logitech updates Options+ with Smart Action improvements, new device support, and more

Logitech has released a new update for the Options+ app. With version 1.84, which is now available for download within the app or from the official Logitech website, Options+ received support for the recently introduced POP Icon Keys, the latest updates for Adobe products, improvements for the MX Creative Console (Logitech's latest take on Stream Deck and similar devices), and more.

Here is the official changelog:

New devices Pop Icon Keys MX Creative Console Various fixes to avoid crashes in certain situations.

Improved robustness after waking up from sleep.

Fixed unintended wakeup caused by Dialpad during computer sleep. New features [Non China] Logi AI Prompt Builder improvements: Increased stability and new ways to enable the app if you want to give it a try.

Smart Actions: Instantly test Smart Actions as you create them with the new "Try it out" feature which we have expanded to all Smart Actions templates.

Support added for 2025 Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Pro. What's fixed Improve experience when Show Mode is active for MX Brio and MX Brio 705

Fixes for some random crashes.

[China only] All 3rd party login methods are now working as expected for the Logi AI Portal.

You can download Logitech Options+ from the official website. The app is available on Windows 10 and newer (version 1809 and onward) and macOS. Linux is not supported.

For those unfamiliar with Options+, it is a successor to the classic Logitech Options app. It allows you to customize your Logitech peripherals on macOS and Windows, update their firmware, check the battery level, build custom AI prompts, and many more. Supported devices include mice, keyboards, headsets, webcams, lights, etc. You can check out the complete list of supported accessories here.