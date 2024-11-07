No delay for GTA VI, publisher Take-Two confirms

Rockstar has gone pretty silent since its original announcement trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI from 11 months ago, prompting many to keep wondering if the project has been internally delayed. However, according to publisher Take-Two interactive, the highly-anticipated installment is still on track for its original release target.

While the original trailer only said 2025 as a broad release window, in May of this year, the publisher attached a tighter fall timeline to it. According to the company's latest earnings report for this fiscal year's second quarter, it says Rockstar is still operating with the fall target in mind, and that no changes have been made to the launch window:

“As we look ahead, we believe that Take-Two remains exceedingly well-positioned for the long-term. Our vision is clear, our talent is unparalleled, and we have one of the strongest portfolios of owned intellectual property in our industry. With many exciting new titles coming in Fiscal 2026 – including Grand Theft Auto VI in the fall, Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country – we expect to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

The company also confirmed today that it has sold off the indie publishing label Private Division, saying "we're in the business of making great big hits," alluding to games like GTA. The game is confirmed to land on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 platforms, with no PC version in sight.

When first GTA VI trailer landed, it quickly gained over 100 million views within days. The record-breaking cinematic trailer now sits at over 217 million views. Considering its title is still set to "Trailer 1" many are still wondering when will Rockstar release "Trailer 2" for the open-world action game.

Over a decade has already gone by since the last entry, Grand Theft Auto V , landed in the hugely popular franchise. To keep fans stocked with enough action till the next game though, Rockstar has been continually shipping new updates to GTA Online. It even confirmed recently that the Expanded and Enhanced upgrade that hit Xbox and PlayStation consoles are finally coming to PC soon.