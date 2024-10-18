Halo co-studio Certain Affinity acquired by Keywords Studios

Certain Affinity, the Texas-based developer that has worked on multiple Halo installments in the past and also provided assistance to major AAA titles, is being acquired by Keywords Studios, a video game industry specialist based in Leopardstown, Ireland. Keywords already has Microsoft support studios such as Tantalus Media and Forgotten Empires, and others like Hardsuit Labs under its wing.

Certain Affinity's most recent projects include co-developing Halo Infinite alongside 343 Industries, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, Doom (2016), and many other games. Many of them were Halo related projects, starting with 2007's Halo 2. It was even involved in Halo: The Master Chief Collection's development.

Founded in 2006 by ex-Bungie employees, the studio has gone on to gather management and staff from Microsoft, Red Storm, Electronic Arts, and other well-known companies since then. The studio currently has over 180 staff across its US and Canada locations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Certain Affinity to the Keywords Group," said Keywords CEO Bertrand Bodson in an announcement. "We have enormous respect for their business and reputation. They bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise to our Create division, complementing our existing skills and expanding our presence notably in the US and Canada. We look forward to partnering with Max, Paul, and their team over the coming years to continue to drive growth in our Create division and overall business."

The current Certain Affinity founder and CEO Max Hoberman will remain at the company alongside the management team. President and COO Paul Sams will also remain at his position to head the company for its ongoing and future projects.

"At this most difficult time in the market, we're thrilled to be able to provide stability and a supportive home for our team. The respect for our talent and culture that Keywords has shown, along with a willingness to invest in our growth, is unparalleled," adds Certain Affinity founder Max Hoberman. "Paul and I look forward to partnering with them to chart a course for careful expansion of our core co-development activities, refinement of our lead development capabilities, as well as championing the growth of the Create division.”

Certain Affinity was the studio that was rumored to be working on a battle royale game, codenamed Project Tatanka, set in the Halo universe. Reports of its cancelation landed in January of this year after years in development. Earlier this year, Certain Affinity also announced its first mass layoff in the history of the company, cutting around 10% of its workforce.