Halo Infinite launches its new Haloween Operation content update

There's been a ton of news about the future of the Halo game franchise at Microsoft in the past few days. However, the team at the newly renamed Halo Studios is still offering free content updates for the 2021 installment, Halo: Infinite.

This time, the new free Operation update for the game is a holiday-themed release called, of course, Haloween. In a post on the Halo Waypoint site, it describes what players can expect. The biggest edition is Survive the Undead, a new Firefight-themed mode and playlist that was inspired by the Call of Duty Zombies modes. It was created by the Forge Falcons, a team of dedicated Forge editors and users who have created three new maps for the Haloween update.

One of the maps is Night of The Undead, which is a Halo Infinite Forge version of the classic Call of Duty Zombies map Nacht Der Untoten. Another map is Countdown of the Dead, which is a version of the Countdown map from Halo: Reach. Finally, there's an all-new map, Installation of the Undead.

Along with Survive the Undead mode and playlist, the Haloween Operation will include access to the new Spartanstein armor set that can be unlocked in its Operation Pass. Finally, later on, there will be some new Alpha Zombies to take out in an Infection update. The Haloween Operation will last until November 5.

November is also when Halo Studios, working with Skybox Labs, plans to add a third-person viewpoint mode in Halo: Infinite. It will be added in a version of the game's Firefight mode, but will be added later to standard PvP multiplayer, along with support for the Forge editor. It will not be made available for individual players to turn on and off, but instead, it will be enabled at a mode level.