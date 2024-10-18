The new "Nvidia App" will reportedly launch out of beta alongside RTX 50 series

It was in February that Nvidia unveiled a new app being built for use with its Nvidia GeForce graphics cards. Simply dubbed the Nvidia app, its goal is to combine the roles and features of Nvidia Control Panel, GeForce Experience, and RTX Experience apps into one place. However, eight months later, the app is still in beta, but the company may have a release plan in the works.

According to leaker Kopite7kimi a well-known name in the Nvidia information space, the company is planning to release the app out of beta with the launch of its upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

The Nvidia app's original beta launch in February, alongside the 551.61 driver, offered the combined features of the aging Nvidia Control Panel and the GeForce Experience app's Optimal Game Settings operation. It doesn't even need logging in to Nvidia to access its features unlike the current GeForce Experience app.

It will be released officially together with RTX 50. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) October 18, 2024

Features like the In-Game Overlay UI and AI-powered filters like RTX HDR were also transferred over, but legacy features such as Broadcast to Twitch and YouTube, image sharing to social media, and Photo Mode 360 and options were discontinued entirely in the move.

Later updates added more features like changing display settings, app sorting, RTX video controls, and support for more languages. However, earlier this month, a major update to the Nvidia app brought along G-SYNC controls to GPU Control Center, RTX HDR multi-monitor support, driver rollback function, an updated HUD experience, and other quality of life additions.

Nvidia has not officially announced a release date for the Nvidia App, nor the RTX 50 series, just yet. However, the beta is available for download and use here, and Nvidia is urging users to provide feedback as it continues development.