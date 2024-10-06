Halo Infinite will gain a third person mode in November, but with some caveats

While Microsoft's main Halo game developer 343 Industries has stated in the recent past that it has started to work on "brand new projects" in the long-running sci-fi shooter series, it also continues to add new content for the current game, Halo: Infinite. Late this week, the team revealed it will be adding a new and somewhat unexpected feature in Halo: Infinite: a way to play some of the game in a third-person viewpoint.

The reveal was made as part of a panel during the 2024 Halo World Championship in Seattle this weekend. The official Halo X account also posted word about the new third-person mode, along with a quick gameplay video, stating it would make its debut sometime in November.

3rd Person Mode is coming to Halo Infinite this November 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WkDkGLx8fF — Halo (@Halo) October 4, 2024

IGN reports that during the panel that introduced the new third-person mode, 343 Industries' senior community manager John ‘Unyshek’ Junyszek stated that the feature will be "supported at a mode level”. In other words, players won't be able to switch between first and third-person modes on their own.

At first, the new third-person viewpoint will be made available in a version of Halo: Infinite's Firefight mode, but the plan is to add it to standard PvP multiplayer, and it will also be added at some point for the Forge editor.

VGC added that Colin Cove, the senior software engineer for Skybox Labs, stated that the team did a lot of development to make sure the aiming in the new third-person mode was accurate.

Junyszek added:

The camera position has changed so dramatically. Normally the camera’s in your head, and wherever you’re looking, you’re shooting. Now with the third-person camera, where your camera is behind you, you have to account for two different kinds of inputs on our aiming system and it took a lot of work to make that happen.

There's no word yet if the new third-person mode will be added to Halo: Infinite's campaign.