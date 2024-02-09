Minecraft Education will add OneDrive support for cloud backup of worlds in June

Minecraft Education, which was first launched in 2016, is a version of Mojang's Minecraft sandbox game designed specifically to be used in classrooms and is offered by Microsoft. This week, we got some info on big upcoming updates for Minecraft Education edition, including one that sould be especially helpful.

In a post this week on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, it revealed that for the upcoming "Summer Update" in June, Minecraft Education users will be able to save their worlds on the cloud via Microsoft's OneDrive.

Indeed, this particular feature is already available in the preview version of Minecraft Education. The latest preview release (version 1.20.60) includes the OneDrive backup feature for Minecraft Worlds. The post adds that users will also be able to not only download Minecraft Worlds to the Education edition, but they will actually be able to launch Minecraft worlds directly from OneDrive. Both of those features will be added in a future update or updates.

In addition to the OneDrive world storage feature, Minecraft Education will add a way to "preview applications which can be installed side-by-side with the main Minecraft Education application." That also is planned for release sometime in June.

Finally, Minecraft Education will also be getting all of the new additions and features that will be included in the main game's 1.21 free update which was first announced in October 2023. It will include the new Trial Chambers feature, which will create procedurally generated underground structures, and will also add a new Minecraft mob to fight, the Breeze.

The main Minecraft game recently hit a new sales milestone with over 300 million copies of the game sold since its launch in May 2009. The game will also be adapted as a live action-CGI feature film with Jason Momoa and Jack Black, among others, in lead roles.