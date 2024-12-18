Helldivers 2's first crossover is with Killzone, out now on PS5 and PC

Arrowhead Game Studios unveiled the Helldivers 2 Omens of Tyranny update and promptly launched it last week, bringing a brand-new faction for players to fight, a four-person vehicle to drive, and more worlds to liberate. Now, the studio is readying its first crossover with another IP, and it's for another Sony franchise, though it's one that's been left behind for some time.

"To celebrate your heroics in liberating the Voteless from their tortured existence, we’re bringing to the table our first official crossover - and it’s a super cool one," says the studio in a blog post. "We decided a long time ago to do crossovers only if and when they make perfect sense for the game. So in that spirit, we’re hyped to announce our very first crossover: Killzone 2."

The official 'Helldivers 2 x Killzone 2 Collab' has now kicked off across PlayStation 5 and PC, offering players a new armor set, primary weapon, as well as other cosmetics from the Superstore. Outside of purchasing this set, the studio also plans to give players a special free Killzone-themed reward depending on how the 'Galactic War' is progressing.

Dispatch from Acquisition Centre Superstore:



To celebrate your heroics in liberating the Voteless from their tortured existence, we’re bringing to the table our first official crossover - Helldivers x Killzone.



Full briefing: https://t.co/yRhvS6OjvR pic.twitter.com/U5ItCHyvXN — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) December 18, 2024

This is just the first wave of the collaboration content too. Arrowhead plans to launch a second part of items and cosmetics on December 23 from the Superstore.

Even with all the recent hype about the new content, the Helldivers 2 community isn't too happy with the crossover. The inclusion of a weapon to the Superstore and the package pricing seems to be the friction point here, with the $20 cost for the complete set being deemed too high. A standard "Warbond" with a slate of weapons, armor, and cosmetics typically costs $10, in comparison.

The studio is also testing out longer rotation schedules on the microtransactions Superstore, keeping items available for longer before the refreshes hit. The Killzone crossover items will remain for five days per page as a part of these tests, and the studio is asking for feedback on this cadence as well.