Palworld reaches 7 million players on Xbox, biggest 3rd-party launch ever on Game Pass

Pocketpair's survival experience Palworld has been a sensation since its early access launch in January. The studio has continued to update the community on just how many millions of players have entered its universe of collecting and using Pals as the days went on. However a distinction was not made on which platforms were these players coming in from.

Today, we finally get to see how the player numbers are split between the Steam and Xbox ecosystems. Pocketpair announced Palworld now has over 19 million players in total. 12 million copies have so far been sold on Steam, while seven million players have come in from Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows (Microsoft Store).

Over on Xboxwire, more details on the game's success on Microsoft's platform were shared. In the ten days since the early access (Xbox Game Preview) launch, Palworld has claimed the 'biggest launch of a third-party title' crown on Game Pass. The game has also broken Xbox Cloud Gaming records, with it being the most-played cloud title via Game Pass Ultimate.

🎉Total number of players exceeds 19 million🎉



It's been less than two weeks since #Palworld was released, thank you!



・Steam: 12 million~ copies

・Xbox: 7 million~ players



We will continue to prioritize fixing bugs!

Thank you for your continued support of #Pocketpair! pic.twitter.com/twgAeYVL07 — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 31, 2024

"Across console and Windows PC, Palworld has welcomed more than 7 million players, and has recently reached a peak of nearly 3 million daily active users on Xbox, making it the most-played game on our platforms at that time," says Microsoft.

"The response from fans has been tremendous and it’s incredible to see the millions of players around the world enjoying Palworld," adds Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe. "This is just the beginning for us and Palworld, and the feedback we’re gathering while in Game Preview will allow us to continue to improve the experience for Pal Tamers across all platforms."

Microsoft has confirmed that it is working with Pocketpair closely to bring features like dedicated servers, faster updates, and optimizations to Xbox platforms in the future.

The Palworld developer has already shared a roadmap regarding the game's path towards a 1.0 release as well. It includes adding PvP and raid bosses to the title, Steam and Xbox crossplay support, and more. There may be some stormclouds on the horizon though, as The Pokémon Company has said it is investigating the game.