Here is what you can expect from the upcoming Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola is expected to update its foldable Razr series with Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra smartphones. The foldables are set to debut at an event slated for April 24. Previous leaks have suggested that the foldables could look similar to their predecessors but will bring hardware upgrades. Now, a fresh leak has emerged, spilling details about the specifications of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra.

The leaked specs come courtesy of reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles). Here are the complete specifications as per the leak:

Feature Details Main display 7-inch (1440p) Super HD LTPO AMOLED, 120% DCI-P3, 165Hz, HDR10+, 10-bit, 130Hz/300Hz touch response (game mode), 4,500 nits, Dolby Vision Cover display 4-inch pOLED flexible LTPO AMOLED, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3, 10-bit, 165Hz, 3,000 nits, 120Hz/165Hz touch sampling Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite with Adreno GPU RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB UFS 4.0 (non-expandable) Primary camera 50MP OIS (f/1.8) + 50MP ultra-wide/macro Selfie camera 50MP Battery 4,700mAh with 68W TurboPower wired and 30W wireless charging Dimensions 73.99 x 171.48 x 7.29 mm (open) / 73.99 x 88.12 x 15.69 mm (closed) Weight 199 grams Operating system Android 15 Connectivity Dual SIM, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5G/6/6E/7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C Sensors Fingerprint, accelerometer, proximity, ambient light, gyroscope

Based on the leaked spec sheet, the upcoming Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to feature battery, charging, chipset, and front camera upgrades over the Razr 50 Ultra. For instance, the Razr 60 Ultra is tipped to get the Snapdragon 8 Elite over the Snapdragon 8s Gen3 on the Razr 50 Ultra. The upcoming foldable could feature an ultra-wide camera instead of a telephoto lens. Plus, the front camera is expected to get upgraded from 32MP to 50MP.

Under the hood, the Razr 50 Ultra features a 4,000 mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, while the Razr 60 Ultra might get a 4,700 mAh battery with 68W wired and 30W wireless charging. Display is also slightly bigger at 7-inch on the Razr 60 Ultra compared to 6.9-inch on the Razr 50 Ultra.

While the pricing information is under wraps, a rumor claimed that the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could cost EUR1,346 or $1,530 for the 12GB/512GB model. The Razr 60 Ultra could launch in red, green, wood, black, and pink.