Hi-Fi Rush, GoldenEye 007, Age of Empires 2 on console, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft just held its first Developer_Direct showcase earlier today, showing what will be bolstering its Xbox Game Pass subscriptions going forward. With it, the delayed January Xbox Game Pass second wave announcement is finally here too, and it has a game that just released during the showcase.

Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush received a surprise launch today from Microsoft, and like all releases by first-party Xbox studios, it has already arrived on all Game Pass formats. The enhanced Nintendo 64 title GoldenEye 007 also received an Xbox launch date announcement today, with it coming this week.

Hi-Fi Rush (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - Available now

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - Available now GoldenEye 007 (Cloud and Console) – January 27

(Cloud and Console) – January 27 Roboquest (Game Preview) (Console) – January 30

(Game Preview) (Console) – January 30 Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Cloud and Console) – January 31

(Cloud and Console) – January 31 Inkulinati (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31

(Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31 JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31 Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 2

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 2 Grid Legends (Cloud) EA Play – February 2

(Cloud) EA Play – February 2 Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 7

Eagle-eyed Game Pass users may remember that Hot Wheels Unleashed was announced to be coming to the services in December. While it was hit by an unfortunate delay, it is finally coming early next month. Don't forget that following Age of Empires II on Xbox consoles, Age of Empires IV is set to hit the platform next.

As for what's leaving Game Pass, Donut County, Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master, Telling Lies, and Worms WMD are set to be removed from the service on January 31. Subscribers can make use of their 20% discount to purchase any of the titles outright if they want to keep access.

Expect to see the next Xbox Game Pass announcement to arrive in about two weeks, which may happen on February 7 or 14. For PC Game Pass users, don't forget to check out the latest update that hit the Xbox app on Windows too.