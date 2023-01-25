Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm action game from Evil Within studio, out now on Xbox and PC

Hi-Fi Rush is the latest game from Tango Gameworks, the Xbox-owned studio that is known for its horror ventures like The Evil Within but is going a completely different route for this project. It was already leaked that the developer will be announcing a new game at the Developer_Direct showcase today. What didn't leak was the fact that it would shadow drop during the show. Watch the launch trailer above.

The game gives players the role of Chai, a robot arm-sporting "free-spirited slacker" with ambitions of being a rockstar. When his music player is fused with the arm's power unit, corporate overlords target him as a defective model and sends robot armies to decommission him.

Everything from the environments, to the cutscenes, and battles, all flow to the beat here, and the better the player vibes to the rhythm in combat, the better they will do. While it is possible to beat up enemies without sticking to the beat, the game rewards "Beat Hits" with more damage and flashy finishers.

Considering the importance of music in Hi-Fi Rush, the developer has brought in both licensed tracks - featuring artists like The Black Key and Nine Inch Nails - and original songs. There is a streamer-friendly audio mode that disables the licensed songs as well.

This high-energy rhythm action game is out now on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store with a $29.99 price tag. Like all Xbox releases, subscribers to Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass also have access to Hi-Fi Rush now for no extra cost.