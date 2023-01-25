Xbox app on Windows gains a sidebar upgrade with latest update

The time has come for another Xbox app update on Windows PCs. The January update (2301.1001.5.0) that Microsoft detailed today carries a handful of improvements and bug fixes over from the Insider preview version to the app's public track.

The sidebar has received an upgrade to show more information at a glance. Games on it will now display data such as recently receiving an update, days since last played, achievements completion status, and pending invites depending on what is relevant.

A new module has also appeared on the Game Pass home page to notify players of available 'EA Game Trials'. "You will sometimes see this module on Home, and you can always find the list through the dedicated EA Play hub in the app," adds Microsoft. Speaking of the home page, the Xbox app's "Coming to Game Pass" section has been spruced up to bring more attention to it.

The bug fixes that are included in the latest update improve text readability on game pages, solves the Game Pass tab sometimes being blank, and more. Here's everything:

Adjusted the size and weight of some fonts on game pages for better readability.

Fixed an issue where install sizes were not present after recently installing a game.

Fixed a bug where some devices would fail to load content on the Game Pass tab.

Fixed a bug where your ‘Cloud Gaming Jump Back In’ list would infinitely load when on an ARM device.

Fixed certain scenarios that would leave you stranded, and need to restart the app.

Fixed several Vietnamese and Philippines localization issues.

There is a single known issue this time, and it is isolated to the Desert high contrast theme on Windows. Using the theme is seemingly making the Guide button and the Show Stream menu disappear while using remote play.