25-year-old GoldenEye 007 set to arrive on Xbox Game Pass on January 27

Rare’s Studio Head, Craig Duncan, has announced via Xbox News that GoldenEye 007 will be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass from January 27. The game studio, Rare, first published the game in 1997 for the Nintendo 64, two years after the James Bond movie GoldenEye hit cinemas.

Rare has sought to enhance the game for modern audiences. Some of the additions include alternative control options, achievements that you can unlock, and native 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD (where supported). Unlike many games today, there’s a split-screen multiplayer mode for “showdowns with friends”.

It’s not a requirement, but players who have a digital copy of Rare Replay will get the game free of charge. For those who don’t know, Rare Replay is a 30-game compilation of Rare games that was put together for the studio’s 30th anniversary, it’s available for $29.99.

The fact that this game was coming to Xbox Game Pass was announced by Rare in September. The company said at the time that it would also be arriving on the Nintendo Switch which is somewhat of a distant descendant of the Nintendo 64 which the game originally launched on.