Hideo Kojima is working with Xbox for an exclusive game

The mind behind Metal Gear Solid, P.T., Death Stranding, and more crowd favorites, Hideo Kojima made a surprise appearance at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase today. Confirming many rumors that have been circling in recent years, Kojima revealed a partnership with Xbox for the first time.

While details are scarce at the moment, and no actual game has been announced, the figure confirmed Kojima Productions will be delivering a "brand new experience" to Xbox fans. The mysterious title was described as a game he Kojima has always wanted to create for a very long time, something that "no one has every experienced or seen before."

The project will make use of Microsoft's cloud technologies, though in what form was not described.

"With Microsoft's cutting edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to create this never-before-seen concept," says Kojima. "It may take some time, but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future."

This announcement is similar to what Kojima Productions and Sony revealed back in the day before Death Stranding was fully realized. Rumors say this new project could also be a horror game, though we may have to wait a few years to find out. When it does come out, expect it to hit PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as Xbox Game Pass.