Minecraft Legends is launching in 2023, a new action strategy game

Aside from the block-based sensation that is Minecraft, Mojang Studios has also put forth the spin-off Minecraft Dungeons as a take on dungeon crawling. And now, there's another spin-off coming. Minecraft Legends was just announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, coming in as an all-new action strategy experience. Watch the announcement trailer above.

Minecraft Legends takes place in the same old blocky universe as the original sandbox game, but this time there is a Piglin invasion happening, and the player must join up with the overworld mobs and allies to beat back the invasion from the Nether.

Only a few seconds of gameplay was shown today, but it revealed the player gathering allies on the open world and leading them towards battle on horseback. Players will be able to command the NPCs under their wing to fight alongside them, with Mojang saying the title has "strategy elements at its core" but with immersive action gameplay. There was also some base building shown, but much more hands-off than what we are used to in the franchise.

Being a Minecraft game, cooperative play is included, and surprisingly, competitive multiplayer too. More details on these elements will be shown off later. Mojang Studios has teamed up with Blackbird Interactive to develop Minecraft Legends, the studio behind titles such as Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak and the upcoming Homeworld 3.

Minecraft Legends does not have a launch date yet, but Mojang expects to release it sometime in 2023. Platforms were also not announced today, but it will be an Xbox Game Pass day one drop.