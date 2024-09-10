Huawei unveils the world's first tri-fold phone, Mate XT, with a substantial price

Huawei has pushed folding phones to new heights with the launch of the Mate XT. As the world's first dual-folding and triple-screen smartphone, it offers a new design that is unlike any device before it. When unfolded, the Mate XT's 10.2-inch display is significantly larger than rivals and gives users a tablet-like experience.

The Mate XT's design features two hinges that fold the device in a Z-shape. When folded, it results in a 6.4-inch smartphone display, and if fully unfolded, it measures 10.2-inch. Users can also unfold the device partially to 7.9 inches of screen size if they want flexibility in their viewing experience.

Still, given its folding mechanism, the Mate XT isn't excessively thick—at 12.8mm when folded, it's thinner than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6, for instance.

Under the hood, it runs on a Kirin 9010 5G chipset. It also has a decent-sized 5,600mAh battery, complete with support for 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities.

It also has a noteworthy camera system with a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP periscope camera for 5.5x hybrid optical zoom. There's also an 8MP front camera strategically positioned on the leftmost part of the screen, allowing selfies and video calls both in folded and unfolded configurations.

Starting at 19,999 yuan (about $2,809) in China, the Mate XT is indeed a premium offering. But Huawei hopes to somewhat justify that high price by bundling it with a set of accessories, including a kickstand case, wireless earbuds, and a folding split keyboard, thus creating what feels like a truly comprehensive foldables experience.

The Mate XT's availability outside China remains to be seen, with Huawei yet to confirm plans for the global rollout. What is interesting, though, is that this triple-screen model came right after the iPhone 16 series announcement.