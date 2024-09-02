The world's first triple-screen folding phone has an official reveal date for China

Last month, several leaks about the world's first triple-screen folding phone from Huawei started emerging on the internet. The phone was spotted in the hands of Huawei's CEO, Richard Yu, a couple of times, first in an airplane in its unfolded position and later folded.

Then, during an EV car launch event, Huawei's CEO himself confirmed that their triple-screen folding phone is all set to debut next month in China. However, no official announcement from the company was made then.

Fast forward to now, Huawei took to the Chinese social media platform Weibo to officially announce a September 10 launch event, where it is expected to reveal the world's first triple-screen folding phone. The event will take place in China at 2:30 PM GMT+8 (2:30 AM ET).

Extraordinary work, the moment highlights. At 14:30 on September 10, Huawei will see the special brand grand ceremony and the launch of Hongmeng Zhixing's new products. Please look forward to it!

In a separate Weibo post, the company's CEO mentioned that the event will see the debut of Huawei's "most leading, innovative, and disruptive product." On top of this, Huawei's CEO Richard Yu called it an "epoch-making product," which the rival OEMs won't be able to make.

Here's what the post reads (translated from Chinese):

Huawei's most leading, innovative and subversive products are here! This is an epoch-making product that others think of but cannot do. After 5 years of persistence and investment, we have turned science fiction into reality. Huawei's peak work, please look forward to it!

Huawei did not specify the list of products that will be unveiled during the event, but the official poster for the event allegedly confirms the announcement of the triple-screen folding phone.

According to earlier leaks, the phone is tipped to come with two hinges, allowing the device to fold into a Z-shape. It is also speculated that the phone will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 9 series chipset and could pack a 10-inch display when the screens are unfolded. The device is expected to be China-exclusive, and it won't be launched in other regions.