Xiaomi is reportedly working on a smartphone with a tri-fold display

The concept of foldable phones, though not initiated by Samsung, has seen a wave of innovation since the Korean OEM perfected it with the original Galaxy Fold in 2019. This innovation has led to the launch of some remarkable products, such as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Huawei Mate X3. Among others, Huawei has recently raised the bar by announcing plans to introduce the world's first triple-folding smartphone next month. As it turns out, Xiaomi is the next Chinese company to follow suit.

The news comes on the heels of a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, where users hint at a rumor about Xiaomi's plan to launch a tri-fold smartphone. Xiaomi already has regular foldables in its lineup, but flaunting a triple-folding smartphone can make a significant splash in the market.

Yet, there is no confirmation from company insiders or tipsters about the alleged phone. So, we can take the news with a pinch of salt and wait for more confirmations. However, given that Chinese companies are often at the forefront of ushering in a new era of technology, Xiaomi's plan for a triple-folding smartphone should not be surprising.

Also, the phone is said to be a new member of Xiaomi's Mix lineup, which now consists of Mix Fold 3 MIX Flip devices. More details about the alleged phone could pop up in the coming months, especially with some of the biggest tech shows like IFA 2024 and Mobile World Congress ahead.

With Huawei and Xiaomi leading the charge in exploring the idea of triple-folding smartphones, the foldable smartphone market is set to witness a significant shift. The once fuzzy perception of foldable phones is now a thing of the past, with more customers showing interest in dual-screen phones. In light of this, more companies are expected to join the foldable smartphone segment with some innovative products.