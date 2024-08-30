Triple-screen phone market to get spicy, as another brand shows off its tri-screen foldable

Huawei is all set to become the world's first company to launch a tri-folding phone, or a triple-screen foldable, next month. The device has already been spotted multiple times in the real world in the hands of the company's CEO.

Xiaomi also doesn't want to be left behind in the race, and it is rumored that the Chinese OEM is also working on a triple-screen foldable. Recently, another Chinese brand, TECNO, showed off its triple-screen foldable phone concept during the IFA 2024 event in Berlin, Germany.

It appears that Chinese brands are eager to tap into the triple-screen foldable market. Cut to now, OPPO's Product Manager, Zhou Yibao, shared a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, featuring a render of the company's triple-screen foldable.

Zhou revealed that OPPO has been working on triple-screen foldable phones for the past couple of years, producing numerous concept designs. Interestingly, Zhou mentioned that the foldable shared on Weibo could actually be the phone that will become a commercial product.

The render shows off a thin, almost bezel-less triple-screen folding phone. It is evident that the phone features two hinges, along with a faux leather back. The device appears to be running OPPO's ColorOS interface with large icons, and widgets and also features a taskbar at the bottom.

Upon translating his post, it seems like OPPO will launch this triple-screen foldable phone after it is done with a few other launches it is working on. Notably, the post with all this information has now been deleted from Zhou's Weibo feed.

For now, details about the specifications of the device are still under wraps. In fact, since the post has now been deleted, it remains to be seen if this device was supposed to be shared with the public or not. The triple-screen foldable market is about to get interesting, and we may have multiple triple-screen foldable phones before we know it.