Humane asks to stop using the AI Pin's charging case due to a potential fire safety risk

The Humane AI Pin debuted with lots of hopes of being the next "revolution" in the technology industry. However, combining most of the reviews, the Humane AI Pin just came out to be just a bad piece of technology.

So much so that Humane was recently reported to be up for sale, barely a month after shipping the AI Pin. Reportedly, the company was looking for a sale between $750 million and $1 billion and was already in talks with a financial advisor to assist with the sale.

Now, a new report has popped up regarding the Humane AI Pin, this time from Humane itself, warning its AI Pin users to avoid using the charging case that comes with the AI gadget. Humane noted that it has found some issues with the battery cells of the AI Pin's charging case supplied by a third-party vendor.

It further adds that using the AI Pin's charging case "may pose a fire safety risk" in an email to its customers (via The Verge). Here's what the email from Humane reads:

Out of an abundance of caution, we are reaching out today to ask that you immediately stop using and charging your Charge Case Accessory due to an issue with certain battery cells for the Charge Case Accessory. Upon receiving a single report of a charging issue while using a third-party USB-C cable and third-party power source, we identified a quality issue with the battery cell supplied by a third-party vendor used in your Charge Case Accessory. Our investigation determined that the battery supplier was no longer meeting our quality standards and that there is a potential that certain battery cells supplied by this vendor may pose a fire safety risk. As a result, we immediately disqualified this battery vendor while we work to identify a new vendor to avoid such issues and maintain our high quality standards. The issue identified is isolated only to certain battery cells used in the Charge Case Accessory and is not related to the Charge Case Accessory hardware design. Importantly, Humane’s Ai Pin, its Battery Booster(s) and Charge Pad are not affected as the disqualified vendor does not supply batteries or any other components of those Humane products, and are safe for continued use. While we know this may cause an inconvenience to you, customer safety is our priority at Humane. We design Ai Pin and related accessories with safety top of mind, and rigorously test and certify them to applicable US and international safety standards. We appreciate your understanding and will be providing you with two additional months free of the Humane subscription. Rest assured we are committed to your safety and satisfaction and will share additional information when we have concluded our investigation. The Humane Team

Humane has reportedly disqualified the vendor and is looking for a replacement. The company, however, added that the AI Pin, the Battery Booster, and the charging pad aren't affected by this and are safe to use.

To compensate for the inconvenience, Humane is offering two months of free subscription to its services, which is what you need to run the AI Pin's primary functions.