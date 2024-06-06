The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook can be got for just £179.99 right now

Chromebooks are becoming quite popular in school settings for their ease of use. They can also be great for people who spend most of their time in a web browser because they’re always up to date, fast, and you don’t have to worry about viruses. If this is appealing to you, you can grab the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 right now on Amazon for its lowest-ever price of £179.99.

This particular deal applies to the 4GB / 64GB version, although there are bigger variants for more money. As a Chromebook, most of your stuff will be stored in the cloud, so there’s no pressing need for too much storage. 4GB RAM should also be fine for the things you’ll be doing on a Chromebook.

A great feature about this Chromebook is that it’s a tablet that can be clipped to a keyboard, so you can swap between using it as a media consumption device or a device for getting actual work done.

Possibly the biggest issue with this Chromebook is the small 11-inch display. While this will be okay for a lot of people, there’s the possibility you need a bigger screen on a computer.

Overall, this Chromebook has 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 233 ratings, suggesting that it’s a great device. It’s also marked as an Amazon Choice, which means it has good ratings, a good price, and is available to ship immediately. Amazon is the one selling this device, and it can be returned within 30 days of receipt if it’s not for you

The product page says the following about this device:

Wonderfully refined design, a tablet with a great look and comfortable hold, the IdeaPad Duet 3

Chromebook is the ideal device for fast browsing and video watching.

10.95-inch 2K display (2000x1200) equipped with brighter 400 nits and framed by narrower bezels to yield a 15.8% greater active area ratio.

At just 7.9 mm thin, weighing 945.8 g, this tablet is beautifully crafted with a Misty Blue colour cover.

Enough 64GB storage for your videos, books, or games, and 4GB of RAM. Comes with two full-function USB 3.0 Type-C ports with data, as well as Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 5.

This tablet has 12 hours of battery-tested life. The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform delivers fast, light, fanless and efficient performance on the speedy, secure, and simple-to-use ChromeOS.

This Amazon deal is UK-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

