Humane fixes promo video where its AI Pin gave wrong answers

San Fransisco-based Humane Inc. unveiled its futuristic wearable tech called AI Pin last week. The company talked about all the bells and whistles in a promotional video shared on its official website as well as social channels.

However, much to Humane's embarrassment, some keen-eyed viewers were quick to spot incorrect responses delivered by the AI Pin. In the video, Humane's co-founder Imran Chaudhri asked the AI what would be the best place to enjoy the next solar eclipse. The AI replied that the next solar eclipse will be April 8, 2024, but incorrectly added that Australia will be the best place to view it.

Similarly, Chaudhri held a handful of palms in front of the device and asked the AI about the amount of protein in it. The AI replied 15 grams and the error was spotted by X user Nate Young who pointed out that about 60 almonds would have 15 grams of protein.

15g of protein in those almonds huh?



That sure doesn’t look like 60 almonds… pic.twitter.com/JiDliRsM8H — Nate Young (@thecreatornate) November 9, 2023

The updated promo video edited with correct answers is available on the official website at the time of writing. Humane's spokesperson Sam Sheffer had come forward to defend the AI Pin through the company's official discord channel.

Sheffer highlighted that the "video was created using pre-release software, and we’ve since resolved these issues and will be updating the video on our website shortly." He added that the AI Pin reported the viewing location of a previous eclipse due to a bug and "stated the amount of protein for a half cup of almonds rather than the number in Imran’s hand. The former is the correct and current behaviour and this too will improve over time."

These issues (and the many more we will find) between now and when customers get devices will be fixed as quickly as we discover them. our Ai architecture is continually evolving, and we will be pushing over the air updates regularly to improve customer experience as part of your subscription.

With that said, it's worth noting that the AI Pin is a new technology on the market. As it's usually the case with any underdevelopment technology, the AI Pin may be susceptible to unwanted bugs and crashes. Humane AI Pin is priced at $699, and it requires customers to buy a $24/mo subscription to use it. While the pre-orders will start on November 16 in the US, its shipping is expected to start sometime in early 2024.

Via: Business Insider